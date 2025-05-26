Saints QB Making Loud Statement As Competition Heats Up
Since the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and Derek Carr retired it has seemed like the new addition would end up being the guy in 2025.
The team hasn't said this. New Orleans has been clear that there is a quarterback competition that needs to play out. But, the Saints took a quarterback earlier than they have in roughly 50 years. The starting job is open so it's hard not to jump to conclusions.
Maybe that will end up happening. Maybe Shough will win the quarterback competition and be under center in Week 1, but Spencer Rattler has made a statement through OTAs already, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Yesterday, it was a reminder that Spencer Rattler is here to compete," Underhill said on Friday. "He's here to make this interesting and he's just because Tyler Shough was taken early in the second round, that doesn't necessarily mean that this thing is going to just be handed over to him and that's just going to be a done deal. That has been kind of the thought that has driven the narrative going into this...
"Man, Spencer Rattler looked really, really good yesterday. He completed all eight of his passes. Shough was 7-for-8. The way Spencer hit his eight passes was just a little bit different. It was sharper. It was more on time. There was good pace to everything. There was good rhythm to everything. He hit some throws with a high degree of difficulty...He just looked to be in total command of the offense...He just reminded us that he's a guy who had a ton of potential last year."
Shough has been speculated as the guy since being taken, but the quarterback competition is here and it's up in the air.
