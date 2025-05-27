Saints RB Already Called 'Most Exciting' UDFA
There will be more to watch with the New Orleans Saints over the next few months than just the quarterback battle.
New Orleans already has kicked off OTAs and there will be plenty of roster battles to watch as the Saints eventually trim the roster down to 53 players. There will be guys who stick around on the practice squad as well, obviously.
One thing that is fun to follow throughout the offseaosn is how the team's undrafted free agents do in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. There are plenty of guys who have had success in the NFL despite not being drafted.
The Saints signed 12 undrafted free agents. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is the guy who has gotten the most buzz, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski called running back Marcus Yarns New Orleans' "most exciting" undrafted free agent.
"A positive to going undrafted is that the incoming player gets to pick where he lands if multiple offers are on the table," Sobleski said. "In the case of Delaware's Marcus Yarns, he went to the perfect situation with the New Orleans Saints. To be fair, the Saints' depth chart will be difficult to crack with Alvin Kamara as the lead option, Kendre Miller behind him and fellow rookie Devin Neal being selected in this year's sixth round. However, Yarns should emulate his game after Kamara, since he's viewed as a back who's not just a runner but should contribute in the passing game as well.
"Furthermore, an offensive-minded head coach in Kellen Moore coupled with an uncertain quarterback situation creates a vortex where a deep running back stable is an excellent fallback option. Yarns brings legit speed to the table after a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. In fact, he averaged 6.4 yards per carry over the entirety of his collegiate career. According to USA Today's John Sigler, 17.9 percent of his runs went 10 or more yards."
Yarns had 844 rushing in 2024 for the Delaware Blue Hens. Will he bring that to the Saints' roster in 2025?