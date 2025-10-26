Saints' Reported Rashid Shaheed Asking Price Revealed
The New Orleans Saints are preparing for a division matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and there's at least a chance that the matchup could be one of the final games for Rashid Shaheed in a Saints jersey.
On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New Orleans has previously said that it doesn't want to trade Shaheed or Chris Olave, but the speedster could be had for the right price.
"The New Orleans Saints have said they're not interested in trading away one of their wide receivers, but league sources believe Rashid Shaheed can be had for the right price," Schefter said. "Teams continue to call the Saints regarding the trade availability of Shaheed and fellow receiver Chris Olave, sources told ESPN.
The Saints have been getting trade calls left and right
"The Saints are attempting to re-sign Olave to a contract extension, and sources believe New Orleans would like to receive a third-round draft pick in a trade involving Shaheed...Shaheed, 27, has 30 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. The 2023 All-Pro is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season."
Despite the Saints having a 1-6 record, this actually has the makings to be the best season of Shaheed's career so far. He has 30 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. The best marks of his career are 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games in 2023. He's currently on pace to at least top the receptions and receiving yard numbers and has been able to stay healthy, which has been the biggest difference.
If the Saints could get a third-round pick for Shaheed, that would be a massive win for a player who isn't guaranteed to be back in New Orleans next year anyway. Shaheed will be a free agent after the season and therefore there's at least a chance he could walk for nothing if New Orleans doesn't trade him.
Fortunately, all of the noise should stop soon as the trade deadline is coming up on Nov. 4. That means there are just nine days until all of the trade rumors around the league come to an end for a time being.
