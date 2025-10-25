Saints’ Chris Olave Update Could Be Genius In Long-Term
The New Orleans Saints have been the subject of plenty of trade rumors as the 2025 National Football League season has spiraled out of control.
Despite currently having the worst record in the NFC at 1-6, the Saints don't appear poised to blow up the roster. New Orleans specifically isn't expected to trade star wide receiver Chris Olave barring an "unforeseen change," according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"Barring an unforeseen change, the Saints are not expected to move WR Chris Olave despite interested suitors. Last week, I reported that the two sides are discussing an extension," Russini said.
The Saints are making the right call
This is the exact type of update that Saints fans are likely looking for. New Orleans is in the first season of the Kellen Moore era. It was known heading into the season that the Saints weren't likely to completely turn things around right away after a last-place, 5-12 record last year. Right now, the Saints are 1-6 on the season, but Olave is the type of receiver any team would be lucky to have. That's especially the case when you have two young quarterbacks on the roster in Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
Olave is 25 years old and is under contract next season as well and Russini reported that the Saints have held extension talks with him. Keeping continuity in the offense will only help this young quarterback room. Plus, if the Saints were to add another young guy into the mix in the 2026 NFL Draft, having a clear-cut No. 1 receiver for them to throw to also would help the transition to the NFL, although that is still far away and the Saints do have a second-round rookie who hasn't touched the field yet in Shough.
Olave has 44 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. Over the last three weeks, Olave has turned it up a notch. Over the last three games, Olave racked up 18 catches, two touchdowns, and 255 yards. Things are trending in the right direction and it's the right move for New Orleans to not let him go.
At the end of the day, the Saints already have a No. 1 receiver. With all of the quarterback questions on the team, keeping Olave in town should help in the long run to expedite the quarterback process as well.
More NFL: Saints Need To Call Bills If Next Two Games Fall Flat