Saints Reportedly Eyeing Young Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have their quarterback for the 2025 season but it sounds like the team could be at least somewhat considering young guys in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
New Orleans has Derek Carr as the team's starter and also has Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener under contract. While this is the case, the NFL Draft is coming up in April and there are going to be some interesting signal-callers available.
The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft and there's been a lot of chatter about how Cam Ward -- the expected No. 1 pick in the draft -- loves New Orleans. He recently said it would be a "dream" to play for the Saints. But, the Saints aren't going to get him unless he has a shocking drop in the draft or New Orleans pulls off a trade.
If the Saints want a quarterback, it's more likely they select someone in a different round. One guy who the team reportedly was planning to have dinner with on Monday was Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"Just as newsworthy is what’s happening around Ewers’s pro day," Breer said. "The plan is for him to meet with the (New York Jets) and Las Vegas Raiders today and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin. He’s already has 30 visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Raiders for early April."
Ewers is one of the better quarterback prospects in this draft after tossing 31 touchdowns in 2024. Could the Saints bring him to town this spring?