Saints Reportedly Had Eyes On 4-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best running backs in the National Football League in Alvin Kamara but it sounds like the franchise at least showed some level of interest in a fellow star this offseason.
Reports have surfaced that the Houston Texans are expected to sign former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb if all goes well with his visit to the franchise on Monday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Saints were a team that has at least shown some interest in Chubb as well.
"What I know on Nick Chubb free agency, some of which reported on SportsCenter this AM: Texans considered leader among several teams," Fowler said. "Saints and Browns also have been involved to some degree (CLE unlikely). Chubb plans to sign as soon as Monday. Going to a contender important to him. (Multiple outlets reported Chubb visiting HOU and likely to sign if everything goes well)."
As of writing, Chubb hasn't officially signed a deal with Houston. But, that seems like the most likely option. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news.
"Sources: Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say," Rapoport said. "Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston."
It's at least interesting that the Saints had some interest. A running back room featuring both Kamara and Chubb would've been dynamic but unfortunately won't be a reality.