Saints Reunion Now Possible Thanks To Jets
Over the last few years, the New Orleans Saints have haven't had stability at the punter position.
There’s been turnover at the position, but an old friend is out there for the taking right now if the Saints want to bring another option to town throughout the offseason.
The New York Jets opted to move on from former Saints All-Pro and Super Bowl XLIV champion Thomas Morstead on Tuesday. He shared the news on Instagram.
"Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me," Morstead said. "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans, all of the coaches that I worked with over the past few years. The teammates have been awesome. I had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but that's just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that's been a part of the journey now I'm out here and going to get some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody."
Morstead spent 12 years as a member of the Saints. After all of the turnover of the last few years, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in a veteran of his caliber. The Saints have had a long offseason full of plenty of changes. It wouldn’t hurt to bring another big voice into the locker room and Morstead is someone who clearly knows what it takes to win in New Orleans. Should the Saints look to bring him back?