Saints Roster Battle Already Has 'Slight Edge'
Who is going to be the string quarterback off the New Orleans Saints when the team takes the field Week 1?
This is a question that has been asked a lot. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough seem like the most likely options, but practices are on pause so everything right now is just chatter. But, Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune said Shough might have a “slight edge” in the competition.
"Technically, it would be best for the franchise if Shough was the answer," Johnson said. "He would give the Saints another year of affordable control on a rookie contract, and it would also present a win for the new regime to have hand-picked its quarterback. But he’s going to have to beat out Rattler, who looked more poised this summer after a turbulent rookie season. Both of those young passers possess big-time arms, both are athletic enough to make plays on the move and both will flash some creativity as throwers.
"In terms of pure ability, Shough may have a slight edge over Rattler, and his prototype size is an added benefit. What remains to be seen from either passer is how well they can operate Moore’s offense and how well they can navigate pressure — the latter being something Rattler struggled with last year and something Shough struggled with in college."
If Shough wins the job outright out of camp, that would make the front office look good for his selection, for sure. Having a rookie under center would be somewhat nerve-wracking, but he isn't a typical rookie. Shough had seven years of college experience and will be 26 years old in September.
We'll find out the answer to this question in just a few weeks.
More NFL: Saints 'Lingering Question' Will Define 2025 Season