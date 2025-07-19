Saints Sign Vikings Starter Amid Tyler Shough News
Over the last few days, the talk of the New Orleans Saints has been quarterback Tyler Shough.
With second-round picks across the league starting to sign, all of the chatter has been about when Shough would sign a deal. Well, he has now. Shough landed a fully-guaranteed deal with New Orleans.
That isn't all that has been going on in New Orleans, though. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Saturday that New Orleans has signed veteran end Jonathan Bullard.
"The Saints have agreed to terms with DE Jonathan Bullard, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars," Garafolo said. "The former Vikings lineman visited New Orleans last month and now officially reunites with Brandon Staley, a coach with the #Bears when Bullard played for Chicago."
Bullard is a nine-year veteran who will add depth to the pass rush. He has seen time with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and the Vikings. Last year, he started 17 games for the Vikings and had one sack. Now, he will join the Saints with training camp just about to kick off. New Orleans is trending in the right direction and now has another pass rusher at its disposal as well as Shough signed.
The 2025 NFL season is just about here and things are starting to heat up. Saints fans should be starting to get excited. This is a veteran team that can end up surprising people, especially in the division.
