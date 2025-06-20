Saints Signing: New Orleans Lands Ex-Falcon
The New Orleans Saints made yet another quiet, depth move this week.
KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson shared that the Saints are signing offensive lineman Barry Wesley after a stint with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.
"Saints signed offensive lineman Barry Wesley, formerly of the Birmingham Stallions, (Atlanta Falcons) and Seattle Sea Dragons (XFL), per a league source," Wilson said.
Wesley has had a roller coaster of a professional career already. He went undrafted in the 2022 National Football League Draft after playing his college ball at Colorado State. He spent some time with the Massachusetts Pirates in the Indoor Football League and Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL before landing on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad for a brief stint.
He was cut ahead of the 2024 season and then spent some time with the Stallions in the UFL.
Now, he'll at least get a chance to show what he can do with the Saints throughout camp. New Orleans had a rough offensive line in 2024 so it can't hurt to look all over to see where it can find depth.
The Saints will kick off training camp later in the summer and Wesley is someone who will attempt to battle for a 53-man roster spot but right now seems more like a candidate for a practice squad spot, but that is speculation. It's been a long road for him across various leagues, but he'll get another shot at living his dream with New Orleans at least for the summer.