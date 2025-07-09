Saints Star May Have Played Final Game In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints still have some roster decisions to make before the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
That’s obviously the case as New Orleans will eventually have to trim the roster down to 53 people. One guy who has been talked about this offseason a lot and still is up in the air is gadget tight end Taysom Hill.
The Athletic’s Larry Holder shared a column talking about one contract to watch for on each team and unsurprisingly, Hill was mentioned. Also, Holder suggested he could’ve played his final game in town.
"New Orleans Saints," Holder said. "TE Taysom Hill. The Saints’ jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon possesses the highest salary cap figure on the roster at nearly $18 million. He also turns 35 in August and will attempt to return after an ACL tear in Week 13 last season. New coach Kellen Moore seems optimistic Hill can return this season, but who knows if Hill will ever be the same given his age and the wear and tear on his body. The Saints could save $10 million if they cut Hill, but for once they actually don’t need the space since they’re around $23 million under the cap. Still, it’s fair to wonder if we’ve seen the last of Hill with the Saints."
Hill signed a four-year, $40 million deal with New Orleans and the upcoming 2025 season is his final one under contract with the team. He has a cap hit just shy of $18 million in 2025. Will he make it through camp as a member of the franchise?