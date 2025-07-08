Saints Tease Major Announcement; What's Next?
The New Orleans Saints took to social media on Tuesday to hint at a potentially significant update.
Recently, it was reported by SportsLogos.net's Andrew Lind that the Saints have been gearing up to announce new alternate helmets and jerseys.
"Our sources have indicated the New Orleans Saints will introduce a new alternate helmet and uniform on the following day, July 22," Lind said. "The latter is especially notable because it will replace either their 1967-68 throwback uniforms or their Color Rush design, which is effectively the road version of the throwback set. An old gold helmet makes sense, but it’s unclear which uniform would be replaced (or why it would change).
Well, the Saints took a step toward confirming this report on Tuesday as it posted two emojis: an eyeball and an arrow with the word "soon" to go along with a photo of a blacked out helmet and the words "July 9."
There really aren't many other ways to read this than by suspecting that it is hinting at the helmet announcement being on July 9th. This post doesn't say anything about jerseys so maybe that could come at a different time -- if at all. Or, the Saints could announce everything all at once.
The only guarantee, it seems, is that the Saints are about to unveil some brand new helmets on Wednesday for the upcoming 2025 season. This has been a hot topic throughout the offseason and we will update as soon as we hear.