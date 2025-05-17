Saints Star Unafraid Of Making Change For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints still have some questions about the quarterback position that likely won't get answered until training camp.
New Orleans has a quarterback competition on its hands with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers. We'll see what happens, but New Orleans does have one clear answer on its hands, now. The offensive line had a tough year in 2024. New Orlean's offensive line was full of injuries last year and so the Saints used the NFL Draft to bolster it.
The Saints used the No. 9 pick to take offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and he's already said all of the right things so far. He shared that he's willing to move around on the offensive line if it helps the team, as shared by team reporter John DeShazier.
"If you love football it shouldn't matter what position you're playing," Banks said as transcribed by DeShazier. "It shouldn't matter if you're out there only on special teams, it shouldn't matter if you're just a guard on field goal, just blocking. If you want to be out there on the field, you love football, then it doesn't matter what spot they put you at...The biggest thing I know in the NFL is that the more you can do, the longer you can stay in the league. So the more I can help my team, the longer I'll be asked to help my team win games.
"I appreciate them for trusting in me. Obviously, they picked me to kind of go out there and do what I do, so I just appreciate them for trusting me to be able to process that quickly and go out there and learn different positions and go out there and just play football."
