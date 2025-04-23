Saints, Steelers Could Have Competition For QB
The New Orleans Saints have a need at quarterback right now but they aren't the only team in the National Football League that this is the case for.
New Orleans' need at quarterback obviously comes from the fact that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury. Another team that has a need at quarterback right now is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They signed Mason Rudolph, but lost both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Pittsburgh has been heavily tied to Aaron Rodgers, but it's unclear right now what is going to happen with that sweepstakes.
The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday and it sounds like both New Orleans and Pittsburgh could be in the mix for one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft class. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned the Saints and Steelers along with the New York Giants when talking about Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"I got the same line from three different executives when I asked about Dart potentially going in the top 15: I don't expect it, but I also wouldn't be surprised," Fowler said. "Teams are legitimately torn on Dart. While one will suggest his status as a potential first-round pick could be more of a media creation than reality, another believes he's tracking for the first round because of his arm talent, mobility and upside. The Saints, Steelers and Giants all seem like options here, and New Orleans, in particular, has done a lot of work on his evaluation."
The draft kicks off on Thursday night and it likely won't be too long until we find out where the Ole Miss signal-caller is going to go.
