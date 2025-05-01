Saints Stunner Named ‘Worst Pick’ For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have gotten a lot of praise for their selection of former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft, but that doesn't mean that the pick has been met with universal love.
New Orleans took the third quarterback off the board in the NFL Draft. When the Saints added Shough, the only other two quarterbacks who were off the board were Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. Shough, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe were arguably the top three quarterbacks on the board when New Orleans made its pick at No. 40.
The Saints have gotten a lot of praise for the move, but Newsweek's Matt Galatzan called the move New Orleans' "worst pick."
"Worst Pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville," Galatzan said. "Tyler Shough was a questionable pick for a variety of reasons. He's 26 years old as a rookie with seven years of college experience and multiple injury issues in his past. He had one good season in his college career in his final season with Louisville. There is talent, but it feels like a reach this early in Round 2."
Shough had the best season of his seven-year NFL college career in 2024 with Louisville. He appeared in 12 games and racked up 23 touchdowns, six interceptions, 3,195 passing yards, and one rushing touchdown. His college career was full of injuries, but he was healthy and cooking in 2024. Now, he will get a shot with New Orleans in 2025 and beyond.
