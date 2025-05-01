Saints Urged To Bring Back Fan-Favorite For Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints just added an exciting new quarterback, but could they make another move?
Right now, the Saints seem to be set at the quarterback position of paper. New Orleans has Derek Carr, Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. That’s four guys who at least will be in the mix in some capacity.
Carr is the wild card, though. He’s dealing with his shoulder injury and it seems like there’s a chance he could play in 2025 or miss the entire season. It’s really not clear what’s going on. If he misses the entire season, then this quarterback room starts to look much different.
In that scenario, the Saints would have a rookie, a second-year player, and a third-year player.
If that becomes a reality, then it may make sense to look at the open market for a veteran. Because of this, LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson suggested former fan-favorite Teddy Bridgewater.
"New Orleans looks more and more each day to be ready to part ways with starting quarterback Derek Carr, leaving young passers like Shough and second-year passer Spence Rattler to battle it out for the starting job in 2025," Jackson said. "Most expectations are that Shough will be awarded the opportunity, considering he was the current coaching staff’s draft selection, either before or during the season. But what each passer, specifically Shough, could benefit from is another veteran in the building...
"But for the players, having another more experienced current player to rely upon is very helpful. That’s why the Saints should pursue a reunion with Teddy Bridgewater. The Saints have shown that their affinity for returns and familiar faces continues with several examples this offseason. Bridgewater, who was with the team during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, would bring a uniquely-positioned ability to connect with Shough in the meanwhile."
Should the Saints consider a move like this?
