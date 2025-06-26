Saints Superstar Among Steals Of The 'Millennium’
The New Orleans Saints have had plenty of superstars throughout the franchise’s illustrious history.
New Orleans was fortunate to have one of the most dominant tight ends in recent memory. Jimmy Graham played 13 years in the NFL and was named a Pro Bowler five times. Graham spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans and then returned to the franchise for his final season in 2023.
In six total seasons in New Orleans, Graham racked up 392 receptions, 4,791 receiving yards, and 55 touchdowns in 91 games played. In his first stint with New Orleans he put up some of the most prolific numbers you will see from a tight end. In his second season in 2011, Graham had 99 catches, 1,310 yards, and 11 touchdowns. In 2013, he had 86 catches, 1,215 receiving yards, and a league-leading 16 touchdowns.
Graham was taken in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 95th overall pick. That selection in itself was ranked as the fifth-best steal of the "millennium" by NFL.com's Eric Edholm.
"Fresh off the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl title, the Saints used a late third-round flier on Graham, who had played far more college basketball than he did football at the University of Miami," Edholm said. "But they saw some special traits following his one promising season with the Hurricanes on the gridiron -- as well as a banner NFL Scouting Combine showing -- and were blessed with one of the best red-zone threats in the 2010s.
"Graham scored 89 touchdowns in his 13-year NFL career, using his incredible size and athleticism to foil defenders. He earned three Pro Bowl bids in his first five years in New Orleans, leading the NFL in TD catches (16) in 2013, when he was also named first-team All-Pro. The Saints traded Graham away after Year 5, and he was never considered an elite blocker, but there’s no question they capitalized on his immense value as the fifth tight end drafted in 2010."
Clearly, the Saints got a lot of value out of that pick, to say the least.