Saints Superstar Can Transform New Orleans
There's a lot to like about this New Orleans Saints offense heading into the 2025 National Football League season, if it can stay healthy.
There are some pretty low expectations for the franchise, but there is enough talent here to outperform them. This starts with wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara. These are two premiere playmakers who can thrive no matter who is the team's starting quarterback. Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the two most likely options right now, but Olave and Kamara can thrive no matter who wins the job in a Kellen Moore-led offense.
If Olave can stay healthy in 2025, that would be a complete game-changer. Because of this, NFL.com's Tom Blair unsurprisingly said that Olave is the top player to root for from the Saints.
"In a time of uncertainty for the Saints, with Kellen Moore taking over at coach and (probably) Tyler Shough taking over at QB, I would like to see the return of something that used to be the norm for this team: star-level production at receiver," Blair said. "Granted, there are many reasons they haven't had a wideout top 1,000 yards in three straight seasons since Michael Thomas in 2017-19, including the concussions that cost Olave much of 2024, preventing him from matching Thomas' run, plus the general lack of offensive consistency that has taken hold in New Orleans since the Drew Brees-Sean Payton era came to an end.
"Moore might need more than one offseason to truly get the Saints going, and Olave will not be able to rack up yardage by himself if a reliable signal-caller does not emerge. Regardless of what Olave's final numbers are, it will be great for everyone if he proves he can be the answer for Moore at WR1 going forward."
If Olave can stay health in 2025, he could be in line for the best season of his career so far.