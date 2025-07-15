Has Saints Star Played Final Game In New Orleans?
Speculation is running rampant around the National Football League right now ahead of training camp.
The reason for this is that there isn't a ton going on across the league right now. That's why you can see stories out there, like Romell Williams of FanSided sharing a column talking about five stars that can become trade candidates in 2025.
One that was mentioned was New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.
"No. 1. Tyrann Mathieu, Safety, New Orleans Saints," Williams said. "Why he’s a surprise: Mathieu restructured his deal to remain in New Orleans for one more year, but the Saints are still projected to be over $47 million above the 2025 salary cap. They’ll likely have to make difficult decisions — starting with veteran contracts.
"Mathieu is still a productive player, but at 33 years old, his trade value is dwindling. If the Saints pivot towards youth or try to cut costs, he could be one of the first to go...He’s not worth a high draft pick anymore, but a sixth or seventh rounder, or a player swap could get a deal done. A playoff contender team would be tempted to do this deal, like the (Buffalo Bills) or the (Philadelphia Eagles). The NFL has entered an era where front offices are more aggressive and calculated than ever before, teams are willing to make bold trades that once seemed impossible in order to win a Super Bowl."
Should the Saints consider a deal?