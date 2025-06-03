Saints Superstar Officially Retires, Placed On Reserve/Retired List
One former member of the New Orleans Saints officially has retired.
It was shared back in April that five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead was retiring after a successful 12-year National Football League career with the Saints and Miami Dolphins. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news on April 5th.
"Dolphins five-time Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is retiring, officially ending a star-studded 12-year career," Rapoport said. "Armstead was one of the best left tackles of his generation beginning with his stint with the Saints. Now, he heads into his second career (media)."
The move was made official on Monday with the Dolphins announcing that they moved Armstead over to the reserve/retired list.
"Roster Move | We have placed T Terron Armstead on the reserve/retired list," the team announced.
Armstead was taken in the third round of the 2013 National Football League by New Orleans and spent the first nine years of his career in town. He earned three of his five Pro Bowl nods in New Orleans and appeared in 97 total games with the franchise.
He spent the last three years with the Dolphins and was a Pro Bowler twice. Now, he's hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.
It's not shocking by any means that he was placed on the reserve/retired list, but it is the official step needed to confirm the news of his retirement. A true New Orleans legend officially is all done with his playing career.
