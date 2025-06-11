Saints Superstar Sees Himself In Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints have a flashy, new quarterback at their disposal and he's already turned some heads.
Tyler Shough was selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. He had an unconventional path to the NFL, but that doesn't mean he won't have success. Shough dealt with a few different season-ending injuries in college and ended up playing seven years before making the jump to the NFL.
Now, he's in a quarterback battle with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers.
It will be interesting to see how he can adjust to the pro game but he has at least impressed one of his teammates. Cam Jordan joined "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and was asked about Shough and it sounds like he sees a bit of himself in the young signal-caller.
"Arizona boy, love it," Jordan said. "Tyler Shough, Arizona kid. Spencer Rattler, Arizona kid. Cameron Jordan, Arizona kid. We love it. That means you're going to get a player who is willing to do the work. Someone who isn't afraid of the nitty-gritty. Somebody who is probably savvy if you're going to look at any other Arizona players who have been a part of this franchise for the last 14 years.
"Somebody who is explosive off of the line and is going to be eye-catching. And may not get the talent and the credit, the credit that they get with the talent that they have, but they're going to do the work. And somewhere five, 10 years down the road, you're going to look and be like 'dang, he put together a great body of work.'"
