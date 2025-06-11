Saints Projected As Surprise Favorite For $180 Million QB
Things have been pretty quiet on the quarterback front for the New Orleans Saints recently.
Things should start to heat up with mandatory minicamp here. The Saints are having a quarterback competition with 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler. Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers will be in the mix as well.
But, what about the possibility of adding a veteran option into the mix as well? Team legend Cam Jordan recently talked about the possibility and made it sound like he wants the team to reunite with fan-favorite Jameis Winston in a trade with the New York Giants.
That would be pretty fun. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin also projected New Orleans as the top potential landing spot for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins if he were to become available as well.
"No. 1. New Orleans Saints," Benjamin said. "New coach Kellen Moore said after the 2025 draft that the Saints aren't overly interested in adding a veteran to the team's young quarterback room, suggesting the new staff's plethora of ex-quarterbacks will give youngsters like second-round rookie Tyler Shough adequate tutelage. It's one thing to give Shough and Co. quality mentors, however; it's another to win actual football games.
"And after Derek Carr's abrupt retirement, Moore doesn't really have a proven point guard for a lineup of veteran playmakers. Should Cousins be cut by the Falcons, it's hard to envision a better opportunity; he'd get a crack at playing Atlanta twice in the NFC South, and his entry wouldn't necessarily prevent Shough from taking over in the long run."
It’s hard to argue with that logic. Shough is the most interesting current option for New Orleans. But, it’s tough to argue that Cousins wouldn’t give the team a better chance to win now, despite a massive price tag after signing a $180 million deal with Atlanta. It doesn't seem likely by any means because it's hard to believe Atlanta would let a player of Cousins' caliber walk to a division rival. But, keep an eye.
