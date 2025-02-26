Saints' Derek Carr Predicted To Sign With Surprising AFC Team
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room could look a little different by the time 2025 National Football League season gets here.
New Orleans had Derek Carr under center for the last two years. When he has been healthy, he has looked good but that obviously hasn't been the case the whole time. Carr appeared in 10 games in 2024.
In two seasons with the Saints so far, Carr has a 14-13 record with 40 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. Carr also racked up 6,023 passing yards over the last two years in 27 starts.
Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints and is going to have a cap hit over $51 million in 2025 if a change isn't made. With all of the team's cap issues, it wouldn't be a shock to see a move get made.
ESPN's Seth Walder made a list of predictions for each team's starting quarterback in 2025 and predicted that the Saints will move on from Carr and he will end up landing with the New York Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers.
"In this scenario, the Jets pick Carr up off the Saints' discard pile," Walder said. "It's hard to know what the new Jets regime will be looking for after moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but new coach Aaron Glenn saw the Lions win with an unwanted Jared Goff. Carr doesn't have Goff's upside, but he would raise the Jets' floor. And as poorly as recent seasons have gone, New York has pieces to launch a quicker turnaround than one might think."
It's a new era in New Orleans with Kellen Moore as the team's head coach. Changes are on the way. What will they do with Carr?
