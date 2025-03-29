Saints Travel To Visit Under-The-Radar OT Prospect: 'Massive Human Being'
The New Orleans Saints are doing their homework ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, which is less than a month away.
New Orleans owns the No. 9 overall selection in the draft, but they have various roster needs that will require them to be smart about every player they select in the draft.
Teams successful at drafting often hit on under-the-radar prospects due to exercising nuance in the scouting department. The new-look Saints in the Kellen Moore era are hoping to be such a team. It therefore makes sense that New Orleans sent staff to a small college this week to check out a low-key prospect who has the chance to do big things at the pro level.
“The New Orleans Saints made a quick visit to William & Mary this week to visit Charles Grant, one of the FCS's most impressive prospects at the offensive tackle position,” Saints Wire’s Luke Loffredo reported.
“Grant, like the former Saint defensive end whose name he shares, is one massive human being at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds. Dominating at the FCS level, Grant started three years at left tackle while allowing just two sacks. Grant has exceptional athleticism and power which suits him well in his pass sets, as well as in the zone running game where his team excelled mighty.”
“As a small-school player with tremendous upside, Grant projects as a mid-round selection in this years draft that could give a team like the Saints an intriguing option at the tackle position. With question marks still lying on the perimeter, Grant could very well be an intriguing target for this team depending on what they achieve with their top two selections.”
NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill also noted New Orleans’ interest in Grant.
“The Saints were at William & Mary yesterday checking out OT Charles Grant, according to a source,” Underhill posted to X.
“Massive tackle. 6-foot-5, crazy wingspan, very athletic player.”
The Saints are looking to surprise some people in 2025. Derek Carr is returning as the team’s QB, but he’ll need legitimate protection up front to have a productive year and utilize both Chris Olave and the newly acquired Brandin Cooks as wideout weapons.
Snagging a player like Grant in the draft could be pivotal for New Orleans’ offense if he pans out, and quickly.
More NFL: Saints Linked To Former Patriots Pro Bowl EDGE Projected To Earn $8.5 Million