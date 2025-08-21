Saints Update: New Orleans Officially Announces WR Trade
The New Orleans Saints officially have a new wide receiver in town.
New Orleans entered the offseason with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as the team's top two receivers. That still is in the case, but New Orleans has added to the receiver room throughout the offseason. A reunion with Brandin Cooks was the team's most high-profile decision for the room for a while. New Orleans made another big move on Wednesday, though. The Saints went out and acquired former Denver Broncos receiver Devaughn Vele for a fourth and seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"And another trade! The Denver Broncos are sending WR Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 4th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick, per sources," Schefter said.
The move came as a surprise but should help New Orleans overall. The Saints followed up shortly afterward and officially announced the deal themselves.
Saints have new playmaker in town after Broncos stunner
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to acquire wide receiver Devaughn Vele (pronounced Deh-VAWN VAY-lay) from the Denver Broncos in exchange for future considerations," the Saints announced. " Vele, 6-5, 210, is a second-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the seventh round (235th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos out of the University of Utah.
"As a rookie, the San Diego, Calif. native appeared in 13 regular season games with seven starts, recording 41 receptions for 475 yards (11.6 avg.) with three touchdowns. Vele appeared in 47 games with 28 starts in his five seasons with the Utes (2019-23), recording 123 catches for 1,689 yards (13.7 avg.) with nine touchdowns and returned 27 punts for 273 yards (10.1 avg.). In 2023, he played in ten games with nine starts, recording a team-high 43 receptions for 593 yards (13.8 avg.) with three touchdowns."
Vele had 41 catches (on 55 targets) in 2024 as a rookie on the Broncos to go along with 475 yards and three touchdowns.
