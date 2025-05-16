Saints Urged To Call On Polarizing Future Hall Of Famer
The New Orleans Saints have a young quarterback room headlined by 2025 National Football League Draft second-round pick Tyler Shough.
By now, you know all about the surprises of the offseason to this point. From restructuring Derek Carr's deal, to his shoulder injury, and his ultimate retirement. Plus, all of the rumors heading into the NFL Draft -- namely about Shedeur Sanders -- and then New Orleans used the No. 9 pick on Kelvin Banks Jr. and took Shough in the second round.
There's been some surprises already this offseason and there is just under four months to go until any real action kicks off at Caesars Superdome. When the Saints take the field in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, it seems like right now the most likely option to be under center will be Shough. But, could there be an option for the team not yet on the roster?
Nine-year National Football League veteran and former teammate of Aaron Rodgers, James Jones, suggested that the Saints should sign the polarizing future Hall of Famer on "The Facility."
"The call should have been made when Derek Carr said, 'Hey, man, I'm not feeling this shoulder and it's time for me to be with my wife and kids,'" Jones said. "They should have been calling Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron Rodgers walked into the New Orleans building right now, he's the best quarterback in the division and gives you a chance to win. They absolutely should make the call to Aaron Rodgers and ask, 'What's your plan?' If you come over here, you're in the dome. The division is weak, and you have a chance."
Should the Saints take a chance and call the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets star?
