Saints Veteran Offers Honest Take On QB Battle
Who is going to take the reins and win the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback job?
New Orleans has three likely options ahead of it right now. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are the three guys to watch barring a surprise addition. Shough is a rookie and Rattler and Haener have both spent time with the team already.
Shough and Rattler got pretty much all of the reps in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp because Haener has been injured. But, he has a shot as well.
This is the team's biggest question and will be until the day the Saints make an announcement about who will be the guy.
Competition is good. The fact that none of the three are guaranteed the starting job will hopefully lead to a high level of play throughout camp and help the team in the long run. No matter what happens, Saints five-year veteran Cesar Ruiz made his thoughts on the competition clear on "Good Morning Football," as transcribed by NFL.com's Nick Shook.
"Two different quarterbacks, right? Everybody has their superpower," Ruiz said. "Everybody is good at their thing. Spencer has something, and I'm like, hey, he got that. Tyler will come in there, and I'm like, hey... This is just talent. When you see two talented guys just competing, it's truly fun to see.
"I know you guys touched on (that) we drafted (Shough) early. We drafted him second round, 40th overall, still super early in the draft. ... I think just because we drafted a quarterback super early doesn't mean you have to push him in there and play. I was drafted 24th overall as an offensive lineman, and I didn't end up starting until Week 4. I was in and out of the lineup my rookie year. I think it's about development. It's about who you see fit right now."
That's not all he said.
"That quarterback competition right now is great to see," Ruiz said. "It's great because it's two young guys who are both gonna leave their footprint somehow, someway in the NFL, and they're both extremely talented. It's just great to see those two compete and learn and just grow. Both of them are competing. Both of them are progressing. I just love seeing the progress of both of them."
Competition brings out the best in people. Who will take the step forward in New Orleans?
