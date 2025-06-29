Saints Writer Explains Why Tyler Shough Will Likely Be Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints are entering a new era under head coach Kellen Moore.
All eyes are on rookie quarterback Tyler Shough as the potential cornerstone of the franchise’s future.
Selected at No. 40 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Shough is positioned to compete for the starting role, and early indications suggest he may claim it sooner rather than later.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson expressed strong confidence in Shough’s trajectory as the starter during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“We'll see if Tyler Shough becomes the Week 1 starter or if he just becomes a starter later on in 2025,” Jackson said.
“But I think he'll eventually, if not immediately be the starter for this team because he is Kellen Moore's pick. … Kellen Moore, everything that he has said about Tyler Shough and everything that he says that he wants from this offense have completely aligned insofar as watching it through mandatory mini camp, rookie mini camp OTAs, all those kinds of things. And so we'll get a closer look at that of course during training camp.”
Shough’s college career, spanning Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville, showcased his adaptability and growth. In 2024, he threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns at Louisville, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC honors and the Comeback Player of the Year award.
Shough's 6-foot-5 frame, live arm, and ability to make off-platform throws have drawn comparisons to quarterbacks Moore has coached, including Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert.
While Shough faces competition from Spencer Rattler, his selection in the draft by Moore is a detail that's difficult to ignore, as alluded to by Jackson.
More NFL: Saints 'Dark-Horse Roster Candidate' From Notre Dame Has 'Elite Athleticism'