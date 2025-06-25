Saints 'Dark-Horse Roster Candidate' From Notre Dame Has 'Elite Athleticism'
As the New Orleans Saints gear up for the 2025 NFL season under new head coach Kellen Moore, the roster battles are sure to heat up.
While stars like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara are locks, the competition for other roles is fierce.
Certain players could quietly position themselves as potential breakout contributors.
Nic Jennings of SB Nation’s Canal Street Chronicles recently highlighted one of those under-the-radar talents.
"Dark-horse roster candidate ... WR Kevin Austin Jr.," Jennings wrote.
"After a strong UFL stint with the Birmingham Stallions—hauling in 15 receptions on 23 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns—the 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with New Orleans ahead of the 2024 preseason. Ultimately, the Saints didn’t feel they saw enough from him to crack the initial 53-man roster, and he was waived during final cuts. But the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout didn’t let that setback define him. He re-signed to the Saints’ practice squad the very next day and earned a standard NFL contract by Week 14."
"In eight games, Austin Jr. recorded 11 receptions on 21 targets for 151 yards, 10 first downs, and two contested catches," Jennings continued.
"The stat line might not jump off the page, but the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout brings much-needed size to a Saints receiver room otherwise lacking height."
"Austin Jr. also offers elite athleticism for a guy of his stature. He ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine and earned a 9.89 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of 10.00—ranking 29th out of 2,557 WRs from 1987 to 2022. His willingness to throw his body on the line as a blocker will be especially valuable in new Saints HC Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme."
"Could Austin Jr. become the over-the-middle receiver the Saints have struggled to find post-Michael Thomas?"
Austin’s journey to the Saints has been anything but straightforward.
After going undrafted in 2022, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before shining in the UFL. Now, with a full offseason to integrate into Moore’s system, he’s poised to capitalize on his physical tools and become a surprise contributor.
