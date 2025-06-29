Saints Writer Makes Tyler Shough Prediction Involving Cam Ward
As the 2025 NFL season approaches, rookie quarterback situations with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans have drawn significant attention.
Tyler Shough, the Saints’ second-round pick (No. 40 overall), is poised to compete for the starting role following Derek Carr’s retirement.
Meanwhile, Cam Ward, the Titans’ No. 1 overall pick, is expected to lead Tennessee’s offense.
Despite Ward’s higher draft status, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson believes Shough has the better chance to win games in 2025 due to his superior supporting cast and coaching.
When asked which of the two quarterbacks will have a better record in 2025, Jackson went with Shough.
“For me, it is Tyler Shough because I think that Tyler Shough has the better coach in Kellen Moore as compared to Brian Callahan,” Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“I think that Tyler Shough also has the better run game to support him and run scheme from Kellen Moore that would support him as a young quarterback. … I think that the Saints would have the better weapons on offense (overall)."
"And the big question for me would be, which one of the two teams has the better defense in terms of who can make the game more manageable? I think maybe that's one of the things that could be a deciding factor. But for me, just looking at it from this point … I feel like Tyler Shough is the one of those two that's in the better scenario … (and) we're not talking about one of these guys winning 10 games. We're talking about being the most successful in a five-win season, six-win season, things like that."
"I just feel like Tyler Shough has the better supporting cast and the better coaching around him as of right now as an early projection for 2025.”
The Saints’ offensive weapons, including running back Alvin Kamara and receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, will provide a dynamic supporting cast for Shough. Additionally, New Orleans’ run attack, led by Kamara, should alleviate pressure on Shough.
In contrast, Ward faces a steeper challenge in Tennessee. Brian Callahan’s offense, while competent, lacks the same pedigree as Moore’s, and the Titans’ offensive line and receiving corps are less reliable.
Shough’s experience across three college programs (Oregon, Texas Tech, Louisville) and his resilience through injuries make him mentally prepared for the NFL’s challenges from the get-go. He isn't your typical rookie.
While Ward’s athleticism is elite, Shough’s fit in Moore’s system and stronger supporting cast make Jackson's prediction a solid one.
More NFL: Saints 'Dark-Horse Roster Candidate' From Notre Dame Has 'Elite Athleticism'