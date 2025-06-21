Tyler Shough's Contract Drama With Saints Explained
The New Orleans Saints selected one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 National Football League draft class.
New Orleans took the third quarterback in the draft. Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans and Jaxson Dart went to the New York Giants. Shough was selected by the Saints in the second round of the draft with the No. 40 overall pick.
As of writing, Shough hasn't officially signed a deal with New Orleans yet which has caused some concern around the fanbase. But, everything is going to be alright. There's no need to worry. Team insider Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net gave the latest on the situation.
"While the New Orleans Saints have not yet signed quarterback Tyler Shough to his second-round rookie contract, there should be no cause for concern for fans," Jackson said. It sounds like a bad situation on the surface. Why wouldn’t a team be able to sign a player to a previously scaled deal? This year in particular, there’s a very good reason. And the Saints’ situation is far from unique...
"The Saints’ second-round selection and quarterback Tyler Shough may have to wait until after picks No. 35-39 have signed their deals so that a precedent is set for the range of selections that get fully-guaranteed deals. It will likely take time for everything to shake out. But the Saints’ not having yet signed Shough to his new deal shouldn’t be seen as a concern. The NFL is simply shifting its entire landscape of the round of selections."
Everything will be fine. He'll sign a deal at some point. There's no reason to even think about his deal right now.
