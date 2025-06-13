Tyler Shough Vs. Spencer Rattler: Update After Saints Minicamp
The New Orleans Saints have made it clear that they g are having a quarterback competition and that certainly has been the case.
New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he has seemed like the favorite for the job. But, it sounds like the job is completely up in the air, as shared by ESPN’s Dan Graziano gave an update on the battle.
"New Orleans Saints," Graziano said. "Is this a real QB1 competition? When the Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round and then Derek Carr retired a few months later, it certainly was fair to assume Shough would be in line to take over as the starter. And he absolutely might be the QB1. But there are people in the Saints' building who like Spencer Rattler and want to give him a chance to compete with Shough for the starting job. And so far this offseason, Rattler has shown improvement over his poor 2024 rookie performance.
"As of now, expect the Saints to set up training camp as a true competition between Shough and Rattler. Could Shough have the edge as the player the new coaching staff drafted with the 40th pick? Absolutely. But it doesn't sound like anything is already a done deal."
The most interesting nugget from Graziano here is that he said that there are people in the building who want to see what Rattler can do against Shough. After Derek Carr retired, Shough seemed like the favorite for the starting job. That could end up being the case, but with OTAs and mandatory minicamp behind us it sounds like it's still anyone's game.
More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Has Telling Comments On Alvin Kamara