Saints' Kellen Moore Has Telling Comments On Alvin Kamara
One of the most exciting aspects of the 2025 New Orleans Saints roster certainly is running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara is one of the best running backs in football. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and has shown what he can do in his eight years in New Orleans. The Saints star is coming off another great year in which he racked up 950 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 68 receptions, 543 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 14 games played.
The 29-year-old is dynamic and there's an argument that he's just scratching the surface. Somehow, Kamara hasn't cracked 1,000 rushing yards in a season yet in his career but 2025 could be that year barring health. He hasn't played more than 15 games in a season since playing 16 games as a rookie in 2017.
He's already been great, but now with Kellen Moore taking over as head coach, there's real optimism that the 2025 season could be the best of his career. Take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Saquon Barkley played in Moore's system and had 2,005 rushing yards in 16 games and 2,283 yards from scrimmage in the regular season.
Moore talked about Kamara and how he's going to be a "big part" of what the Saints are doing in 2025, as transcribed by team reporter John DeShazier.
"Alvin's obviously one of the premier players in our league, his ability to run the football and play in the pass game," Moore said. "And so, we want to utilize every aspect of that. He's going to be a really big-time, impactful runner, running the football first and foremost. And then obviously the pass game, his ability to create matchups is going to be a huge advantage for us.
"What's really fun being around Alvin is his mental capacity is really high. He understands football at a really, really high level. He's played so much game. I really enjoy and I look forward to more and more of those conversations as we go through this, of teaming up on this thing...Everyone knows his impact for a number of years now and so, he'll be a big part of this."
It sounds like the Saints are preparing a big role for him and fans should be fired up. If you play fantasy football, grab Kamara early.
Entering the 2025 season, the record for rushing yards in a season by a running back in team history is George Rogers in 1981 at 1,674. He averaged 104.6 rushing yards per game that season. If Kamara can stay healthy, could he reach that in Moore's offense?
More NFL: Saints Not Worried About 'Stud' Rookie