Who Says No? Saints-Dolphins Star-Studded Proposal
There aren't high expectations for the New Orleans Saints around the league right now.
Power rankings and other things of that nature continue to pop up left and right and the Saints haven't been listed very high most times. The Saints already seem like underdogs heading into the 2025 season, although there are things to be excited about.
This a heavily-veteran roster in a vulnerable division. If the team can just sustain better health than it did last year, there's no reason why it can't have a better season than in 2024. A lot of the team's outlook will fall to Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, but both are talented players and all in all, New Orleans could surprise some people.
One thing that could help with this surely is if New Orleans added another dominant cornerback. That's arguably the team's biggest weakness right now. Kool-Aid McKinstry is the most intriguing corner currently on the roster as he enters his second year in the NFL.
If the Saints want to try to add, there's talent out there for the taking. For example, it has been shared left and right that the Miami Dolphins have been trying to trade Jalen Ramsey, although nothing has gotten done.
The seven-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $72.3 million deal. There's an out in his contract after the 2025 season before his cap hits skyrocket. If the Saints want to add a certified star, Ramsey should be considered.
Here is a mock trade to send Ramsey to the Saints:
Saints Receive: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Dolphins Receive: 2026 4th-round pick
The Dolphins have almost no leverage. It's been out there for a while that the Dolphins want to move Ramsey. A fourth-round pick could be considered high, but Ramsey is still a very talented play. This is just a hypothetical, but who would say no?
