Why Saints Paid Broncos' Massive Price Tag For Devaughn Vele
If you have been following along with the New Orleans Saints throughout the summer, one thing you've probably heard a lot about is the team's wide receiver depth.
New Orleans has tried to address it this offseason. The Saints went out and signed Brandin Cooks and Donovan Peoples-Jones this offseason. New Orleans' top two receivers are Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Beyond these two, Cooks has seemingly looked like the No. 3 option and Mason Tipton has turned heads throughout camp. Cedrick Wilson Jr. is also someone who has gotten some buzz at times.
But, beyond Olave and Shaheed, there has been questions about how this puzzle is all going to come together with Kellen Moore leading the charge. That's still to be seen, but the Saints did go out and make a move on Wednesday. New Orleans swung a deal with old friend Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos to acquire 27-year-old receiver Devaughn Vele.
The Saints gave up a lot for the young receiver. New Orleans traded a fourth and seventh-round pick for Vele. He's entering his second season and with the Saints already facing some long-term question marks, there was an explosion of negative takes on social media about how the Saints shouldn't have traded away future draft capital.
While this is the case, Vele is a guy that fans can get behind. He had a solid rookie campaign in a crowded offense (41 catches, 475 yards, and three touchdowns). Beyond this, he has drawn comparisons to former Saints star Marques Colston, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Saints' newest receiver already getting compared to New Orleans star
"There were times last season when WR Devaughn Vele reminded Broncos HC Sean Payton of his former Saints WR Marques Colston. Now Vele is headed to New Orleans and if he can play anything like Colston, the Saints will be thrilled," Schefter said.
Vele has great size at 6'5'' and 210 pounds and gives the Saints something they didn't have before.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com shared on social media that the Saints had competition for Vele, which is part of the reason the price was high.
"The Saints had competition for Vele, which might explain the high price they paid for him. Other teams were in the mix," Duncan said.
The deal came as a surprise. But, there's talent there and clearly Vele has fans around the league.
