Week 2 Alert: Key Injuries That Could Change the Game for the Saints

The Saints injury report brings some concerns to the table for Week 2's matchup against the Cowboys.

John Hendrix

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) signals a turnover by Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) signals a turnover by Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The final injury report of Week 2 is out for the Saints, which sees two players ruled out of action ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys. Here's who's in and who's questionable against Dallas.

Week 2 Saints Injury Report - Friday

OUT

  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring)
  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
  • Bryan Bresee (illness)
  • Isaiah Foskey (back)
  • Taliese Fuaga (back)

Dallin Holker (ankle), Foster Moreau (concussion), A.T. Perry (hand), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Rashid Shaheed (finger), Lucas Patrick (toe) and Tyrann Mathieu (heel) do not carry injury designations going into Sunday.

Lattimore, Saunders, Jackson, Foskey, Fuaga and Bresee were among those not spotted during the open portion of Friday's Saints practice. Dennis Allen said that Fuaga is dealing with back tightness, but feels good about him and will see where he's at on Saturday. As for Lattimore, Allen said that he will make the trip and and they'll see where he's at on game day.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

