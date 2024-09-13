Week 2 Alert: Key Injuries That Could Change the Game for the Saints
The final injury report of Week 2 is out for the Saints, which sees two players ruled out of action ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys. Here's who's in and who's questionable against Dallas.
Week 2 Saints Injury Report - Friday
OUT
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
QUESTIONABLE
- Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring)
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
- Bryan Bresee (illness)
- Isaiah Foskey (back)
- Taliese Fuaga (back)
Dallin Holker (ankle), Foster Moreau (concussion), A.T. Perry (hand), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Rashid Shaheed (finger), Lucas Patrick (toe) and Tyrann Mathieu (heel) do not carry injury designations going into Sunday.
Lattimore, Saunders, Jackson, Foskey, Fuaga and Bresee were among those not spotted during the open portion of Friday's Saints practice. Dennis Allen said that Fuaga is dealing with back tightness, but feels good about him and will see where he's at on Saturday. As for Lattimore, Allen said that he will make the trip and and they'll see where he's at on game day.