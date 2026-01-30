SI

NFL Salary Cap Projected to Shoot Past $300 Million in 2026

The cap is projected to be nearly $100 million above where it was as recently as 2022.
Dan Lyons|
The NFL’s new salary cap opens up room for owners like Jerry Jones to add talent in 2026.
The NFL’s new salary cap opens up room for owners like Jerry Jones to add talent in 2026. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In this story:

Arizona CardinalsAtlanta FalconsBaltimore RavensBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCarolina PanthersChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsCleveland BrownsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsDenver BroncosDetroit LionsGreen Bay PackersHouston TexansIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles ChargersLos Angeles RamsMiami DolphinsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew Orleans SaintsNew York GiantsNew York JetsPhiladelphia EaglesPittsburgh SteelersSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTampa Bay BuccaneersTennessee TitansWashington Commanders

Business isn’t slowing down for the NFL anytime soon, and as a result, teams will have some extra money to spend in 2026.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the league has informed teams that it projects the 2026 salary cap to fall in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million, an increase of between $22 and $27 million from the 2025 cap of $279.2. It is a similar rise to that between the ’24 and ‘25 seasons of $23.8 million.

As Pelissero notes, football business is thriving in recent years, to the extent that the cap will be near $100 million above where it was just a few seasons ago in 2022 ($208.2 million).

The NFL salary cap broke $100 million for the first time between 2005 and ‘06, when it rose 19.9% from $85.5 million to $102 million. It took 16 years for the number to break $200 million in ‘22. Now, it appears that the cap will smash through the $300 million mark just four years later, with the cap going up by an average of 10.7% over the last five years per Spotrac (with an estimated mark of $303.45 million for next season).

NFL teams by projected salary cap space for 2026

All data is from Spotrac, using the teams’ 51 most expensive contracts. The salary cap space is used with Spotrac’s estimated cap of $303.45 million for 2026. Italics indicate a team projected to be over the upcoming cap.

Franchise

Roster Salary Total

Estimated Cap Space

Titans

$222,603,969

$99,041,638

Raiders

$224,957,777

$87,821,212

Chargers

$218,366,454

$87,235,325

Jets

$241,356,264

$82,650,889

Seahawks

$242,381,734

$75,597,972

Commanders

$257,251,088

$67,994,031

Bengals

$259,127,166

$54,600,496

Rams

$265,322,346

$46,762,912

Steelers

$275,399,121

$44,958,173

Cardinals

$280,740,673

$35,673,790

Colts

$270,338,142

$34,952,488

Patriots

$315,199,052

$33,175,816

Broncos

$276,091,310

$27,993,090

Falcons

$277,100,694

$27,718,601

49ers

$294,640,471

$25,538,414

Ravens

$290,015,788

$22,673,001

Buccaneers

$303,559,989

$14,479,885

Panthers

$300,570,078

$11,687,593

Eagles

$303,768,144

$10,024,036

Giants

$297,767,430

$7,030,099

Packers

$315,716,309

$-4,344,831

Texans

$312,322,225

$-5,172,142

Lions

$329,954,216

$-7,416,960

Jaguars

$316,997,629

$-9,166,552

Bills

$311,473,061

$-9,882,073

Bears

$318,396,057

$-10,688,349

Browns

$342,883,086

$-19,541,898

Dolphins

$327,315,449

$-23,144,443

Cowboys

$357,152,630

$-31,339,252

Vikings

$357,321,452

$-40,632,414

Saints

$352,314,350

$-41,264,364

Chiefs

$358,619,579

$-57,583,869

The Saints have been in salary cap trouble for years now, and still have the league’s highest dead cap number of over $90 million for 2026, per Spotrac. The Chiefs, the team projected to be furthest over the cap, actually have the lowest mark at $215,642 in dead cap.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/NFL