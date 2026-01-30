NFL Salary Cap Projected to Shoot Past $300 Million in 2026

Business isn’t slowing down for the NFL anytime soon, and as a result, teams will have some extra money to spend in 2026.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the league has informed teams that it projects the 2026 salary cap to fall in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million, an increase of between $22 and $27 million from the 2025 cap of $279.2. It is a similar rise to that between the ’24 and ‘25 seasons of $23.8 million.

As Pelissero notes, football business is thriving in recent years, to the extent that the cap will be near $100 million above where it was just a few seasons ago in 2022 ($208.2 million).

The NFL salary cap broke $100 million for the first time between 2005 and ‘06, when it rose 19.9% from $85.5 million to $102 million. It took 16 years for the number to break $200 million in ‘22. Now, it appears that the cap will smash through the $300 million mark just four years later, with the cap going up by an average of 10.7% over the last five years per Spotrac (with an estimated mark of $303.45 million for next season).

NFL teams by projected salary cap space for 2026

All data is from Spotrac, using the teams’ 51 most expensive contracts. The salary cap space is used with Spotrac’s estimated cap of $303.45 million for 2026. Italics indicate a team projected to be over the upcoming cap.

Franchise Roster Salary Total Estimated Cap Space Titans $222,603,969 $99,041,638 Raiders $224,957,777 $87,821,212 Chargers $218,366,454 $87,235,325 Jets $241,356,264 $82,650,889 Seahawks $242,381,734 $75,597,972 Commanders $257,251,088 $67,994,031 Bengals $259,127,166 $54,600,496 Rams $265,322,346 $46,762,912 Steelers $275,399,121 $44,958,173 Cardinals $280,740,673 $35,673,790 Colts $270,338,142 $34,952,488 Patriots $315,199,052 $33,175,816 Broncos $276,091,310 $27,993,090 Falcons $277,100,694 $27,718,601 49ers $294,640,471 $25,538,414 Ravens $290,015,788 $22,673,001 Buccaneers $303,559,989 $14,479,885 Panthers $300,570,078 $11,687,593 Eagles $303,768,144 $10,024,036 Giants $297,767,430 $7,030,099 Packers $315,716,309 $-4,344,831 Texans $312,322,225 $-5,172,142 Lions $329,954,216 $-7,416,960 Jaguars $316,997,629 $-9,166,552 Bills $311,473,061 $-9,882,073 Bears $318,396,057 $-10,688,349 Browns $342,883,086 $-19,541,898 Dolphins $327,315,449 $-23,144,443 Cowboys $357,152,630 $-31,339,252 Vikings $357,321,452 $-40,632,414 Saints $352,314,350 $-41,264,364 Chiefs $358,619,579 $-57,583,869

The Saints have been in salary cap trouble for years now, and still have the league’s highest dead cap number of over $90 million for 2026, per Spotrac. The Chiefs, the team projected to be furthest over the cap, actually have the lowest mark at $215,642 in dead cap.

