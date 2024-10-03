Sam Darnold Makes Humble Admission on Time With Jets Ahead of Sunday's Game
Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Sam Darnold is off to a great start this season with his new team.
The NFL journeyman is still just 27 years old, and with competent offensive weapons around him, has been playing some of the best football of his career this year. Through four games, Darnold has completed 68.9% of his passes for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions as he's led Minnesota to a 4-0 start.
As is often the case in sports, team fit goes a long way towards success. For Darnold, who has played for the Jets, Panthers and as a backup to Brock Purdy with the 49ers, it's clear that he has finally found a good fit in Minnesota, albeit with rookie J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings next season once healthy.
Darnold was asked to reflect on his time with New York and whether or not he was failed by the team that drafted him as he prepares to play against his former club this Sunday.
Darnold, as he always has, took the high road.
"I had a lot of opportunities in New York, I always feel like I could've played better there," Darnold responded.
The past is the past, and Darnold will look to continue pressing forward and playing good football when the Vikings take the field against the Jets on Sunday in London.