Sam Darnold Lands on Seahawks Injury Report Ahead of Playoff Clash vs. 49ers

The Seahawks were the class of the NFC this regular season, thanks in large part to quarterback Sam Darnold’s second straight Pro Bowl-caliber campaign—but they may have to cope with a limited quarterback in the NFC divisional round Saturday.

Darnold is questionable for Seattle’s playoff game against the division rival 49ers with an oblique injury, the Seahawks announced Thursday afternoon.

“Darnold (oblique) said he felt something during routes and air and didn’t want to push it. Played it safe and got some rehab during practice. Says he plans on playing, tho,” Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic wrote Thursday afternoon, adding that Darnold, in his words, “[felt] like [he’ll] be ready to go.”

The USC product started all 17 games for a 14–3 Seattle team this regular season, throwing 25 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions.

His backups include Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe, who have attempted a combined six passes this season.

Should the Seahawks advance to the NFC championship, they would host either the Bears or another division rival in the Rams.

