Sam Darnold’s Whopping $3 Million In Bonuses This Season, Broken Down

On Sunday the Seahawks secured their spot in Super Bowl LX by beating the Rams, 31-27, in what wound up an excellent NFC championship game bout.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold was the hero of the day. Despite battling an oblique injury that limited him in practice throughout these playoffs the veteran signal-caller dominated Los Angeles to the tune of 346 yards passing and a trio of touchdown throws in the huge win. It was a tremendous outing from the journeyman and caps off the best season of his career to date.

It also helped him earn even more money. Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Seahawks in free agency last year; $55 million was guaranteed. But his contract also included a lucrative bonus structure tied to Darnold and the team’s performance. If he balled out and led Seattle to heights the franchise hadn’t seen since the peak Legion of Boom days, he’d be well-rewarded.

Well, that’s exactly what happened. Darnold was a top-10 quarterback by most statistical measures, the Seahawks were one of the NFL’s best offenses, and with the win last night cemented the NFC crown. All that adds up to an enormous bonus for Darnold—a cool $3 million, to be exact.

The exact breakdown, per Front Office Sports, is as follows:

$500,000 for throwing for over 4,000 yards

$500,000 for a completion rate of at leaest 67.5%

$500,000 for leading the Seahawks to a top-10 offense

$500,000 for making the playoffs

$500,000 for making it to the divisional round

$500,000 for winning a conference championship

Not too shabby. Darnold has earned his flowers from the NFL world, especially those who doubted the journeyman quarterback after his breakout season in Minnesota in 2024. The millions of additional dollars in his bank account surely makes for the cherry on top of his sundae.

But Darnold’s eyes undoubtedly remain on the greatest prize of them all: a Super Bowl title. Seattle’s preparation for the big game begins today, and the Patriots await on February 8.

