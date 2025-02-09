Saquon Barkley Could Earn a Lot of Incentives If Eagles Win Super Bowl
Saquon Barkley has had a monster first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could cap the season off with a huge victory at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, which would then earn him some pretty big incentives.
Barkley's 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season already earned him $3 million in incentives. But a Super Bowl win would allow Barkley to take home $250,000 just for capturing his first ring, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. And after already earning $250,000 for the Eagles' NFC championship game win, the added stimulus from Philadelphia's potential Super Bowl win would bring Barkley's playoff victory incentives total to $500,000.
It would be super awesome for Barkley to take home all this extra cash of course, but it would be even cooler for him to win a Super Bowl on his 28th birthday, which is on Super Bowl Sunday.
Barkley could also make NFL history on Sunday. He wasn't able to break the record for the most rushing yards in a single season after he sat in the Eagles' final regular season game—he needed 101 more yards to break Eric Dickerson's long-standing record. However, with playoff games, Barkley's rushed for 2,447 yards this season and just needs to total 30 yards on Sunday to break Terrell Davis's record of 2,476 rushing yards in a season (including postseason).
Sunday could allow Barkley to cap off his Offensive Player of the Year season in more than one amazing way.