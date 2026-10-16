The Seahawks are in real trouble, and it can be traced to a decision in March

The Broncos’ game plan was simple. Double Jaxon Smith-Njigba and make anybody else on the Seahawks beat them.

As evidenced by Denver’s 17–14 overtime win on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High, nobody else could.

The @Broncos put on a defensive clinic tonight against the defending champs:

- 2 INTs

- 9 passes defended

- 5 sacks

- 17 QB hits

- 14 points allowed pic.twitter.com/d2ggFgBbWa — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2026

For Seattle, this issue is becoming a defining theme in the early portion of its season. It’s also an issue that was set in motion seven months ago, when general manager John Schneider made the decision to re-sign receiver Rashid Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million contract while allowing Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III to leave in free agency for three years and $43 million with the Chiefs.

The move has had a cascading effect, and one that has left the Seahawks at 3–3.

Last year, the Seahawks ran for 4.1 yards per carry, a figure decreased to 3.8 thus far. In 2025, they ranked seventh in rushing first downs. This year, they rank 14th.

Seattle knew it would be without Zach Charbonnet for a chunk of the season while he rehabbed a torn ACL sustained in the playoffs. Instead of bringing back Walker, the Seahawks re-signed Shaheed.

To replace Walker in the backfield, the Seahawks used the No. 32 pick to nab Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price. However, Price is on injured reserve with a chest injury. Before getting hurt, Price rushed for 119 yards on 4.3 yards per carry with only one run of more than 15 yards. Good production, but nothing that will keep a defensive coordinator awake at night.

Ultimately, though, the decision to re-sign Shaheed instead of Walker has had a cascading effect. Without the home-run threat of Walker, Darnold needs to be a more important cog in the offense instead of a complimentary piece. So far, that’s proven a tall order as Darnold has completed 60.4% of his throws for 1,033 yards (6.9 YPA) with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions. Shaheed has been little help, posting 14 receptions for 162 yards and zero touchdowns across six games.

Another issue for Darnold is the lack of a legitimate wideout opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba was unstoppable last year with a league-best 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Although he’s on another tear in 2026 with 49 receptions and an NFL-high 717 yards and seven scores, nobody else is producing. This was also true a year ago when the Seahawks had no other receiver with 600 yards, but they could lean on Walker and the run game. Now, the offense is one-dimensional.

Finally, the other consequence is the lack of pass protection. Despite having the same offensive line and quarterback, the sacks are up. Last year, the Seahawks allowed 27 regular-season sacks. Through six weeks, that number is already at 16, including five in Denver.

Beyond Walker, the other missing ingredient is former offensive coordinator and current Raiders coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak has Las Vegas playing some of the most inspired ball we’ve seen from the Silver and Black in years, currently 3–2. Perhaps most telling is the play of Kirk Cousins, who after two lackluster years in Atlanta has thrown for 1,269 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moving forward, it doesn’t get any easier for the Seahawks. Already trailing the NFC West–leading 49ers by three in the loss column and having already fallen at home to San Francisco, the wild card is becoming an increasingly likely scenario. Next week, it’s the unbeaten Chiefs on Sunday Night Football before hosting the high-octane Bears.

If Seattle is going to get back to the Super Bowl and give itself a chance to defend its crown come February, it needs far more out of everyone on the offense save for Smith-Njigba. While the offensive line and rushing attack must improve, none of it matters if Darnold continues to stagnate.

In reality, Seattle could make a move at the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but Darnold isn’t going to have the same rushing attack without Walker. He’s likely not going to have a strong second option in the passing game. It’s largely on him to make things work as the best quarterbacks do. If he can’t elevate his game, as we saw him do last year in the NFC championship game against the Rams (346 passing yards, three touchdowns), Seattle has a long road and a narrow path ahead.

JSN, WHAT A CATCH.



SEAvsDEN on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OBGkFgacjN — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2026

On Thursday night, Denver did all it could to shut down Smith-Njigba. It lost that battle, allowing 12 catches for 134 yards.

Yet the Broncos won the proverbial war, because nobody else could beat them.