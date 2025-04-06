2025 NFL draft: Seahawks predicted to get Sam Darnold big weapon in Round 1
The best way that the Seattle Seahawks can help Sam Darnold continue to grow his game is by improving his offensive line, especially the interior three positions. Upgrading the OL should be the number one priority going into the 2025 NFL draft and failing to do so would be an unforgivable sin by general manager John Schneider and his staff.
Another way that Seattle can help Darnold is by fielding a far-more balanced offense than they had last year under Ryan Grubb, which put far too much pressure on Geno Smith to carry the team. With new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak expected to embrace the run game in a big way, that box should be checked, as well.
Last but not least the Seahawks should also be in the market to give Darnold some shiny new weapons at the skill positions. Adding a third wide receiver to play behind JSN and Cooper Kupp has to be on the menu, but they should also be looking to land an impact player at tight end.
A new mock draft from A to Z Sports has Seattle hitting up a deep class at that spot nearly at the top, taking number two tight end prospect Colston Loveland out of Michigan with the 18th overall pick.
"With their decision to switch to Sam Darnold at quarterback, the Seahawks need to surround him with as many playmakers as they can. Colston Loveland can be a dynamic presence over the middle of the field and give them a complementary piece to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the outside."
Loveland (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) excels in the short and intermediate portions of the field, which is likely to be where he'll be needed when Darnold is under pressure (which could be quite often). Loveland is also a capable deep threat, though.
During his time at Michigan, Loveland put up 117 catches, 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. Here's his highlight reel from the 2024 season.
Loveland isn't considered much of a blocker, but he's a natural pass-catching theat, which is something the Seahawks haven't had at this spot since Jimmy Graham's exit.
If they really want him, they will have to use their first-round pick as Loveland will be long gone by the time Seattle is on the clock again in the second round at No. 50 overall. It would be no great loss, though - this class is deep enough at tight end that they could still land a really good prospect as late as the third or fourth round.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks projected to trade Riq Woolen to AFC heavyweight during draft
Contract details for Geno Smith’s new deal with the Raiders revealed
Seahawks could pick hometown hero in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft
NFL execs go against the crowd with takes on Sam Darnold, Seahawks