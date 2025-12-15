Sam Darnold admits the obvious about the Seattle Seahawks' offense

There is a bad trend continuing with the Seattle Seahawks (11-3). For the third week in a row, the Seahawks are starting games incredibly slow and with limited scoring. This time in Sunday's 18-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts, the offense didn’t score a touchdown.

There are reasons why the offense almost failed the Seahawks in a game where they were heavily favored. The offensive line was horrible for most of the game; there was an evident lack of run game, and quarterback Sam Darnold couldn’t connect to his pass-catchers in the red zone.

All of these add up to the Seahawks only accumulating 314 total yards, including 50 from the running game. Seattle was also 2-of-13 on third down conversions, had some critical penalties that killed drives, and had several three-and-outs.

Darnold, after the game, addressed the obvious attribute circulating the Seahawks the last three weeks, and that is that the offense has to step up. This team needed to step up offensively after a slow start in the first half of Week 13’s 26-0 home win over the Minnesota Vikings.