Breakout All-American named ideal answer to Seahawks' major offensive weakness
Left guard certainly has a hell of a strong case, but you could argue that tight end is actually the Seattle Seahawks' weakest position group going into the 2025 NFL draft. To recap, Seattle has gotten very little from this spot the last couple of years, with "starter" Noah Fant posting a grand total of one touchdown while averaging less than 500 yards. Fant's contract makes him one of the worst values in the league at his position.
The team's number two tight end AJ Barner was more productive, at least in the scoring category - and he's also a better blocker. However, the Seahawks desperately need to add some more firepower here. Fortunately, this year's draft class is deep and strong at tight end, so they should be able to land a difference-maker without having to draft one early on.
On that note, one analyst at Bleacher Report believes that Seattle's best target at this spot is Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green State.
B/R on Seahawks-Harold Fannin Jr. fit
"Harold Fannin Jr. would be the ideal answer. Drafting him would allow the Seahawks flexibility to make Barner the blocking specialist while the rookie is a flexible receiving threat who could also play some fullback."
Fannin (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) might be a bit undersized for a pro tight end, but it's difficult to argue with his production. After a huge step forward as a Sophomore Fannin is coming off a big breakout year as a Junior, posting 117 catches, 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his efforts he was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-American honors as well.
Harold Fannin Jr. 2024 highlights
The scouting report on Fannin is that he's not much of a blocker, but he earns high marks for exceptionally soft hands, elite route-running and dynamic YAC ability. His top NFL comp is listed as former Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who flashed a lot of potential last season with the Carolina Panthers.
For now, Fannin is projected to come off the board late in the second round or early in the third.
