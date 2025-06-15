Former NFL QB shares strong take on how Seahawks should use Jalen Milroe
If new Seattle Seahawks starter Sam Darnold does not pick up where he left off with the Minnesota Vikings last year, it won't take long for Seattle's first quarterback controversy in decades to come around. As confident as they are in Darnold's quantum surge in 2024, the Seahawks did leave themselves an escape hatch in Darnold's contract. They also brought back their preferred backup Drew Lock and spent a third-round pick on an exciting developmental QB with Jalen Milroe.
They're all more athletic than last year's backfield combo of Geno Smith and Sam Howell. However, Milroe is on an entirely different level in this department compared to Darnold and Lock. Listen to former NFL quarterbak Chase Daniel pound the table for head coach Mike Macdonald take advantage of the awesome skillset Milroe has in 2025 - even if it's not as QB1.
Chase Daniel on Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe
Of course there's a reason why the Seahawks didn't pick Milroe earlier and why he's currently third on the depth chart. As incredible as Milroe is as a rushing weapon and as awesome as his arm talent is, he still has a whole lot of developing to do before he's ready to conduct a pro offense.
That said, if the Seahawks do ever become convinced that Milroe has rounded out the rougher edges of his game, they'll have no excuse not to start him over Darnold or Lock - no matter how those two might be doing. The absurd ceiling that Milroe has must take precedence once he's ready to run.
