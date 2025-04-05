DK Metcalf shot down Patriots before Seahawks-Steelers trade
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks had to feel at least a little bit gut-punched earlier this week when we learned via a report from ESPN that DK Metcalf had requested to be traded several times over the years before getting dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. Metcalf had become the most popular player on Seattle' roster over the few seasons and he'll leave behind a couple of large cleats to fill as he moves on to Pittsburgh.
One other interesting nugget came from Brady Henderson's scoop about DK's trade requests. Apparently the New England Patriots were very much interested in trading for Metcalf but DK shut that talk down by making it known he didn't want to be there.
This echoes what Metcalf told Katie Nolan on her podcast not too long ago, when he made it clear he respects the Patriots as an organization but did not want to live in the New England area. It's possible Metcalf's only real beef with the idea is that it's a cold-weather city, which is something we know DK wanted to avoid wherever he was going to go via other reports.
Metcalf obviously didn't get the warm weather he wanted by going to the Steelers, nor did he get a better quarterback situation than he would have had with the Patriots, who at least have found a promising possible long-term starter in Drake Maye.
Pittsburgh's quarterback room last year wasn't exactly elite with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at the top, but it's a whole lot worse now with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson currently being the only QBs on the roster. Unless the Steelers can sign Aaron Rodgers (who's also not great at this point), they'll go into the draft likely looking to find a potential franchise QB in what's supposed to be a very weak class at this position.
That's probably bad news for Metcalf and George Pickens, but no matter how DK's time with the Steelers ends, he'll be remembered as a Seahawks great for a long time. Perhaps when it's time to retire from the NFL he'll return to Seattle on a one-day deal.
