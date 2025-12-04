Analyst expects big contract for one pending Seahawks FA

No team has clinched a spot in the 2025 NFL playoffs. Nevertheless, Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated have taken a very early look into the 2026 free-agent market. Of course, a lot can happen between now and next March when it comes to re-upping with a potential unrestricted free agent or slapping the ‘franchise” tag on a talented performer.

Regardless, Verderame and Manzano assembled a list of the Top 50 players that could test the market in a few months. It’s headed by Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Daniel Jones. Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver George Pickens, and Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson, respectively.

There are also four members of the Seattle Seahawks: Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, running back Kenneth Walker III, and cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Verderame pointed to the fourth-year running back and mentioned he could be in line for quite the contract.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Tennessee during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Walker and fellow back Zach Charbonnet have created a nice tandem in Seattle,” stated Verderame, “but it’s unclear if this will be their last year together. Walker has been terrific, rushing for 733 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in 2025, along with 75.7 total yards per game. At 25 years old and with the running back market rebounding, he’ll get a nice multi-year deal.”

Limited to 11 contests a year ago, the 2022 second-round pick from Michigan State has started all 12 games for Mike Macdonald’s team this season. He has totaled 4,159 yards from scrimmage and scored 30 touchdowns in 53 regular-season contests.

The Seahawks obviously have other things on their mind these days, such as an NFC West title and/or a playoff berth. It will be interesting to see how general manager John Schneider winds up handling all this in a few months or so.

