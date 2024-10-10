Boye Mafe, Julian Love Active For Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Despite being listed as questionable following Wednesday's walkthrough, the Seattle Seahawks will have outside linebackers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall as well as safety Julian Love in uniform and ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
Out since Week 4 due to a bruised knee, Mafe's return should add some much-needed juice to Seattle's pass rush, as he produced a trio of sacks during the team's 3-0 start before missing the previous two games. As for Hall, after leaving late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New York Giants with a foot issue, he will be good to go but could be on a pitch count.
With Uchenna Nwosu landing on injured reserve a few hours before kickoff, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie Jamie Sheriff from the practice squad and he will be active instead of veteran Trevis Gipson, who will be out as a healthy scratch.
Seattle will also have Love back in the starting lineup after being limited over the past three days by a hamstring injury. The coaching staff will likely be monitoring him throughout the game with Coby Bryant and K'Von Wallace ready to step in if needed and practice squader Ty Okada also dressing as additional insurance in the secondary.
As declared on Wednesday, the Seahawks won't have starting cornerback Riq Woolen for the first time this year as he battles a sprained ankle. Signed to the roster earlier in the day on Thursday, Artie Burns likely will be the team's third cornerback behind Devon Witherspoon and Tre Brown, while rookie Nehemiah Pritchett will also be in uniform to play if needed.
For a third straight game, Seattle will be without first-round pick Byron Murphy II as the rookie deals with a nagging hamstring injury. Coming off the PUP list, second-year defensive tackle Cameron Young will step into the rotation behind starters Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams, and Johnathan Hankins to play his first regular season snaps of the season.
Capping off the Seahawks Week 6 inactives, rookie guard Sataoa Laumea, receiver Dareke Young, center Olu Oluwatimi, and defensive end Myles Adams will all be held out as healthy scratches. After releasing McClendon Curtis to make room for signing Burns, sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell will suit up for his first regular season game as a reserve behind Charles Cross and Stone Forsythe.