Final Thoughts: Seahawks Thump Falcons 34-14, Retake NFC West Lead
Turning in their most complete all-around performance of the Mike Macdonald era, the Seattle Seahawks started fast and didn't look back as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-14 romp over the Atlanta Falcons.
Leading the charge, Geno Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Ken Walker III scored twice despite battling through an illness on his birthday, helping Seattle score on four of its first six possessions. The defense also got into the act putting points on the board with Boye Mafe strip-sacking Kirk Cousins and Derick Hall scooping up the fumble for a 64-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, expanding the lead to 17 points.
“Just proud of our guys," Macdonald told reporters after the game. "We said the message really after the game was, ‘Team win.’ I felt like we earned the win on our preparation Monday through Saturday. It was probably our best week of prep. Guys were locked in. Going through traveling east, 10 a.m. game on our time, having energy, focus, togetherness, all the stuff that we needed in order for us to win, we did. So, complimentary game. It felt like our offense responded sometimes when the Falcons were able to go down there and score, and special teams as well. I’ll be excited to go watch the tape, but great win. We'll enjoy it and get ready for Buffalo next week.”
Reporting from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Seahawks On SI reporter Corbin Smith shares what he saw and heard in the Seahawks resounding road win in Atlanta, including a balanced attack on offense and a suddenly opportunistic defense silencing critics and a potent opponent alike. Listen to the entire recap in the video above.
